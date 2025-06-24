Students, faculty react to U.S. bombing of nuclear-linked sites in Iran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday’s U.S. military strikes on nuclear-linked sites in Iran have sparked concern and reflection among students and faculty at the University of Arizona.

Bader Alrifai, a University of Arizona junior from Kuwait, said his thoughts are with those directly impacted by the escalating conflict.

“To be honest, I pray for the families that are involved in these countries and stuff. And I hope everything is going to be fine,” he said.

Alrifai explained that as a Kuwaiti, he can relate to the emotional toll such conflicts have on people in the region, particularly in Iran and Israel.

“We’ve always been a peaceful country and we try to not get involved in conflicts and take peaceful measures and we hope to influence other countries,” he said.

The U.S. strikes came in response to concerns over Iran’s expanding nuclear capabilities and the nation’s growing tensions with Israel.

The Trump administration has not publicly detailed the extent of the damage, but emphasized the attacks were meant to send a clear message about nuclear security and regional stability.

Alrifai expressed his concern for retaliatory attacks by Iran, since Kuwait is also home to American military bases.

"There was news that they were going to hit the bases, but it was false news because nothing happened at that time and we're thankful nothing happened," he said.

Iran announced Monday morning it had launched missles at a U.S. base in Qatar. But officials for the U.S. military said no one was harmed in those attacks.

Leila Hudson, a professor of Global Studies at the University of Arizona, emphasized the gravity of the situation.

“People are very anxious… We’re obviously at a pivotal moment in the Middle East,” she said.

Hudson warned the current dynamic has the potential to destabilize the region further.

“We’re watching the two regional hegemons — Israel on the one hand and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the other hand — breaching each other’s boundaries,” she said.

Despite the tension, Hudson sees a possibility of a more peaceful future — one dependent on the main players in the conflict.

“Perhaps we can begin to envision a new Middle East, with the two most aggressive hegemony defanged and declawed,” she said.

Later on Monday, President Donald Trump announced that both Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

KGUN9 will continue covering local reaction to the coflict, both on-air and online, as events develop.