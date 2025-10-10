Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsUniversity of Arizona News

Actions

Small fire breaks out at U of A's Gila Dorm

An alert was sent out by the university asking people to stay away from the area
FIRE GILA DORM
KGUN 9
FIRE GILA DORM
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small fire took place inside the Gila Dorm on James E. Rogers Way at the University of Arizona just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Tucson Fire tells KGUN 9 sprinklers were able to put out the flames before crews arrived.

The university also says there is no ongoing threat to the building, and no injuries were reported.

U of A also sent out an alert to students about 30 minutes after the fire started, telling people to avoid the area.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood