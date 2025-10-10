Small fire breaks out at U of A's Gila Dorm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small fire took place inside the Gila Dorm on James E. Rogers Way at the University of Arizona just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Tucson Fire tells KGUN 9 sprinklers were able to put out the flames before crews arrived.

The university also says there is no ongoing threat to the building, and no injuries were reported.

U of A also sent out an alert to students about 30 minutes after the fire started, telling people to avoid the area.