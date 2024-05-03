Science rocks! UA geo-science professor inducted in National Academy of Sciences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Professor Jay Quade, renowned for his groundbreaking research in geosciences, was inducted into the esteemed National Academy of Sciences earlier this week.

Quade, a distinguished figure in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arizona, was among the select few elected to the academy, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the field.

Reflecting on his induction, Quade expressed his initial disbelief, recalling the moment he received the news.

"I thought he was calling me to talk about science," Quade laughed, reminiscing about the unexpected phone call. "And he told me I’d just been elected to the National Academy. That’s the first thing I heard, there hadn’t been any indication beforehand. And I thought it was a prank!"

Born with a fascination for rocks, Quade's journey into geology was inevitable.

"I was raised in the state of Nevada, which has lots of rocks," he said, highlighting his early affinity for the subject.

His scholarly pursuits have taken him across continents, from Utah to Australia, before finding a home at the University of Arizona in 1992.

Quade's research spans a diverse range within geosciences and anthropology, with a particular focus on understanding Earth's past environments through geochemical analysis.

The impact of that research transcends academia, with Quade's work shedding light on critical aspects of Earth's history and evolution.

From pioneering geochemical isotopic methods to studying early hominids in Africa, his endeavors have reshaped our understanding of the planet's complex dynamics.

"I really see this in the context of the department. This would not have happened without being in this department," Quade said, attributing his success to the collaborative spirit of his colleagues.

As he embarks on a sabbatical next semester, Quade plans to delve deeper into his passion for exploration, with ventures planned in Turkey and the Dead Sea area in Israel.

Quade continues to push the boundaries of scientific inquiry, leaving an indelible mark on the field of geosciences.