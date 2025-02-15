Rising to raise awareness: Esperanza Dance Project drawing attention to gender-based violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentine's Day is a day dedicated to the celebration of love. Still, for the estimated 10 million Americans who are survivors of domestic or gender-based violence, the holiday has a heavier meaning.

So while most were exchanging flowers, chocolates,or gifts, dancers from the Esperanza Dance Project met at the University of Arizona campus for a dancing flash mob to take back their power, to "rise."

“It’s a celebration," said Karina Kedansky, one of the organizers of Friday evening's event. "It’s an expression of joy—that we have not been defeated by this violence.”

One Billion Rising is a worldwide campaign to end gender-based violence. The one billion figure represents the one in three women the World Health Organization says will experience sexual or physical violence in their lives.

Kedansky has been dancing for the cause every year since the first-ever Valentine's Day campaign in 2012. She was only eight years old at that time.

"I don’t think I knew why I was rising," Kedansky recalled. "I think I understood that I wanted to give people who didn’t have a voice a voice, but I don’t think I knew what that meant further. I think as I’ve grown up, it has become more so I think I’m rising for myself.”

She says as she's grown, the movement here in Tucson has too. The first flash mob was organized by Kedansky's mom and performed by around ten dancers.

That group was joined by the Esperanza Dance Project a few years later. 2025's Valentine's flash mob included some of the original dancers, members of the Esperanza company, and even students from the schools where Esperanza performs.

The Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, says Women aged 18-34 are especially vulnerable to gender-based violence though it's a problem that transcends age, affecting every age group.

That's why Kedansky plans to keep organizing, dancing, and rising each year.

“I am not the exception," she said. "My mom is not the exception. The people I care about are not the exception.”

If you're concerned that you or a loved one may be experiencing abuse, call Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse's multilingual 24/7 hotline at 520-795-4266 or 1-888-428-0101.

The hotline offers support, resources, and guidance to those needing immediate assistance or wanting to learn more about unhealthy relationships.

This Valentine’s Day, Emerge gave KGUN this statement in part:

"We call on those who have caused harm to turn to the practice of love—one rooted in empathy, accountability, and commitment to creating a community where all survivors are seen and heard."