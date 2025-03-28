Protesters at University of Arizona drop off petitions in support of continuing DEI initiatives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students, faculty, and staff marched from the administration building to Old Main on Thursday afternoon, delivering petitions to reinstate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA) initiatives.

Chanting for change, demonstrators walked in a single-file line across the UA Mall with a clear message.

“What we were doing is delivering, hand-delivering the petition that came out in February,” one demonstrator said.

One by one, they dropped off petitions to the university president and top administrators, urging support for DEIA initiatives after related language was removed from the school’s website following directives from the Trump administration.

“The sudden fear of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion? I mean, it really only speaks to one thing for me, and that is a fear of difference, or even, you know, the straight-up racist,” said Jamaica Del Mar, UA’s Director of African American Student Affairs.

Del Mar, marching alongside students, emphasized the importance of DEIA programs.

“We know that research shows that the spaces that we have here support students through retention, graduation—having those safe spaces is integral to their success.”

The online petition has gathered over 3,300 signatures. Faculty members like Vanessa Perry helped organize the movement.

“I’m a member of UA Resist, and I am the liaison to the administrators,” Perry said.

When Perry arrived at Old Main to deliver the petitions, she was met with a locked door.

“I went to President Garimella’s office this morning to connect with his office and leadership there, just to make them aware that we are advocating in support of this university community, not here to destroy it.”

Instead, Perry was informed that a table had been set up outside Garimella’s office with two staff members designated to collect the letters.

“We weren’t even able to enter our own building,” she said.

A UA spokesperson provided KGUN 9 with a statement:

“As we work to comply with the laws that govern us, we will continue to be guided by the compassion and respect we have for all members of our university community.”

For demonstrators, the response fell short.

“We would love a commitment,” one participant said.

KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story as it develops.