Pride of Arizona marches on after emotional Final Four loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Final Four run brought fans across the country together, and right in the middle of it all was the Pride of Arizona Pep Band.

Members traveled more than a thousand miles from Tucson to Indianapolis for the Final Four.

Samm Attebery

For band members like Samm Attebery and Angela Cazares, it was about a lot more than just playing in the stands.

“We’re like that bridge between what’s on the court and then what’s in the heart of Tucson,” Attebery explains.

Cazares explains there’s a common misconception about what band members do when they travel.

“From the moment that you get to the airport, we go in business casual. We don't go in sweats or like normal clothing like because we're representing. This is an opportunity, so it's a work trip from the very beginning," Cazares explains.

Even after the Wildcats’ season came to an end, the moment didn’t disappear right away. Attebery explains the fans stayed to soak in the moment.

“The Tucson community, like they're still cheering. And that was amazing because they're still giving love. I mean, Koa gave a heart to the band,” Attebery explains, “the people, they’re so appreciative.”

Athena Kehoe Bus tags on instruments

Even though the Wildcats lost, it’s an experience they’ll never forget.

“It was definitely heartbreaking, but it was like a moment of like no student has experienced this in 25 years, and so that in itself was something beautiful,” Cazares says.

For Attebery, who is graduating in May, she says the people have also made an impact on her life. “It's like 300 instant friends. I could definitely say that my closest friends in college have come from the marching band,” she explains.