Parking on the weekends at UArizona garages won't be free anymore

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This August, the University of Arizona parking garages will require drivers to pay for parking on Saturday and Sunday. Currently, the university allows people to park for free in the garages on the weekends.

"The garages on campus where there is currently hourly public access will transition from public access 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Mitch Zak, a spokesperson for the university, said.

Zak said this decision is about safety and capacity limits in the garages.

"To minimize theft and vandalism and people would speed through the garages during the weekends," he said. "Folks would come in on a weekend and leave car and if they left the following weekend. There was no way to monitor or track."

The surface lots will continue to be free on the weekends.