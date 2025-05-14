Outstanding U of A student: Jill Eliel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congratulations, Wildcats!

Commencement ceremonies for the University of Arizona happen this week and now it's time to take those skills to the next level in graduate school or the work force.

I spoke with another outstanding student who earns her degree this week - but her expertise on campus and her major don't exactly match - which is what makes this story a unique one we just had to tell.

In the student success district just off the U of A mall - there's no specific track Wildcat undergrads have to follow to reach a certain level - just bear down, work hard, and use these spaces to learn and to grow.

Like the CATalyst Studios located in the main library.

"We have a lot of art students fashion students, but we have students in English students things like podcasting."

Jennifer Nichols, Director of this incredible public space, gave me a tour showing me everything from sewing machines to laser cutters.

"This is knowledge production. We used to read a book so that we can write something. We're trying to get information so we can produce information so this is just the next generation of that."

To keep CATalyst running, Jennifer needs help in the form of student assistants and Jill Eliel fit the bill perfectly.

"I've always been a little 'costumey' if you can't tell I made this, too."

She's self taught in sewing and her minor matched up pretty well with her passion: Theater with an emphasis in Costuming.

Her major on the other hand...

"Sustainable Plant Systems with an emphasis on Controlled Environment Agriculture," Jill said.

Of course.

And that would be...?

"Hydroponics, aquaponics. Basically plants in water. No soil," Jill said.

Jill told me the U of A and Cornell were the only schools with the Controlled Environment Ag programs that she wanted. And now she's taking her skills across the pond now to Wageningen University in The Netherlands for a Masters program.

"Hydroponics changes quite literally every day so I don't think it's great for me to say 'oh I wanna do this in two years when I'm done with my Masters' ... There's gonna be an entirely new field of opportunities and I don't wanna have my heart set on something when there's going to be so much to do," Jill said.

"In Jill, you'll see that she is a scientist and an artist in the best ways right," Jennifer told me.

And let's get back to that... the art.

Jill worked in this lab of creativity for the last two years helping her fellow undergrads express themselves; whether or not the end product would lead to a career path or just provide a relaxing release.

"So much you just learn from each other, too, just being here I picked up so many skills that I never thought I'd have. It's amazing, " Jill said.