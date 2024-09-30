No voting center available on the University of Arizona campus for Election Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona (UA) is allowing early voting for this year's election, but on Election Day, November 5, there will not be a voting center on campus.

In response, a student-led organization held a press conference this morning to address voter turnout concerns. The UA counters by saying voter turnout will not be affected and are offering resources to students on where to vote.

The Arizona Students’ Association (ASA) says the lack of voting centers on campus for Election Day is a major concern and tell me it’s leaving many students confused. But the Associated Students of the University of Arizona (ASUA) tell me that students are reacting positively to this decision — adding how the closest voting center on Election Day will only be only a five minute walk from campus.

The closest voting center to the UA will be at the First United Methodist Church at 915 E. Fourth St. It’s close to student housing and the Sun Link Streetcar Line.

Miranda Lopez, ASA's southern regional director, organized the press conference on campus this morning after rescheduling last week.

“Is it something about the student union on Election Day that makes it actually not a great place to have it be a voting center? That’s just not immediately clear to me as a student, as a voter and as someone who is organizing people to register to vote here on campus," said Lopez.

She says voter turnout will be affected with confusion over the two separate locations for early voting and Election Day voting.

“We’re wondering if there's any way that we could change that so that it could be more immediately available to students," Lopez said. "Especially because we know that students are very likely to leave things for the last minute.”

ASUA student body president, Adriana Grijalva tells me the voting center at the nearby church is easily accessible.

“At the church it is free parking, it's a 5 minute walk. With long lines and things that we tend to see with Election Day, it was just more accessible," said Grijalva. "It got cleared by everybody. We've included the university in this conversation, to students.”

UA freshman, Kristen McQuiggan, says there are many places on campus aside from the student union where an Election Day voting center could be held.

“Considering all of the big like buildings and areas that we have on campus where they host seminars and lectures and stuff," said McQuiggan. "Those could absolutely be turned into like temporary voting places."

The UA responded to the ASA's concerns with this statement:

“The University of Arizona and the Associated Students of the University of Arizona worked closely with Pima County to ensure students can easily register to vote and to cast their ballots. Aligned with many county election sites, the Student Union will host early and emergency voting. For election day, we are pleased to partner with First United Methodist Church adjacent to campus.”

For now, the UA does not plan to add a voting center for Election Day on campus. Grijalva welcomes students, faculty and staff to meet with her at the ASUA office at 1209 E. University Blvd, 3rd Floor, with any questions or concerns regarding voting centers.

UA voting information:

Early voting – Student Union, Santa Cruz room, 3rd floor

Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Emergency voting – Student Union, Santa Cruz room, 3rd floor

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Election Day voting – First United Methodist Church, 915 E 4th St.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is one week away on October 7th.