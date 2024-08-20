New UA students get a sneak peek at campus life with Bear Down Camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting college is a big deal and can be overwhelming for some. To help incoming freshmen transition from high school to college, the Associated Students of the University of Arizona (ASUA) is hosting their annual Bear Down Camp.

The four-day transitional camp started Sunday, with 300 students. They were split into two teams, red and blue. Executive Director, Ashni Shah, says this year their focus is teaching the importance of networking.

"Our main goal is to set these newest Wildcats up for success in their entire college career," Shah said.

Bear Down Camp helps first-year students learn the ins-and-outs of the UA from current students.

"We have workshops throughout the day. Sometimes we have guest speakers such as, you know, Campus Health. We have the student government coming to talk today," said Shah. "We also have a lot of fun activities, we have this fun thing called Spirit Olympics."

Incoming freshman Shawn Jackson, says he was nervous about starting camp but overcame the feeling after the first day.

"I guess what I learned so far is that you gotta just open up and really just talk to people. You can't be nervous," Jackson said. "You gotta cross that line if you know what I mean. I also learned that just kinda like have that calm-ish energy and people will come to you."

The camp is led by student counselors or "Gatos" who guide first-year students, also known as "Gatitos" with traditions, the best spots to study and where to find on-campus resources.

Sophomore and student counselor, Zachary Froberg, experienced Bear Down Camp last year.

"College is about trying new things and figuring out what works for you and what doesn't," Froberg said. "So I think, take every opportunity you can and don't ever be afraid to ask for help and reach out to people that you know are there to help you."

Bear Down Camp ends this Wednesday with the first day of classes starting next Monday.