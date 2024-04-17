New RX: UA on-campus pharmacy to close for good this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's Campus Health Pharmacy, a fixture on campus since 1967, will be closing its doors on the last Friday of June, leaving students and staff to find alternative options for their prescription needs.

The decision comes as a response to the changing landscape of retail pharmacy services, with more students opting for online pharmacies and other nearby options for their medication needs.

According to a statement on the pharmacy's website, the closure is a result of financial challenges faced by the pharmacy in recent years.

A UA spokesperson also noted that the pharmacy has been losing money due to the increasing popularity of online pharmacies and other off-campus alternatives for filling prescriptions.

UA junior and Pre-Pharmacy Club Treasurer, Irma Almada, expressed her disappointment at the closure.

"I think it's very unfortunate just because students rely on some of these resources on campus," she said.

In an effort to assist patients during this transition, Campus Health will be providing options for prescription transfers to other pharmacies.

Patients with existing prescriptions at Campus Health are encouraged to contact their preferred pharmacy to have their prescriptions transferred. Health care providers can also send new prescriptions to the preferred pharmacy moving forward.

The university spokesperson emphasized that despite the closure of the pharmacy, the University of Arizona remains committed to supporting the health and well-being of its students.

Services such as medical appointments, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), and immunization services will continue to be available to students.

As the Campus Health Pharmacy prepares to shut its doors on June 28, the university extends its gratitude to the students, faculty, and staff who have relied on its services over the years.

The closure marks the end of an era for the on-campus pharmacy, but the university assures its community that essential health services will still be accessible through other campus resources.