NASA mission led by University of Arizona researchers at risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A NASA mission led by University of Arizona researchers is at risk of being canceled, despite already being underway and offering what scientists call a once-in-a-lifetime research opportunity.

The OSIRIS-APEX mission, a follow-up to OSIRIS-REx, which successfully returned a sample from asteroid Bennu in 2023, has repurposed the spacecraft to visit a new target, asteroid Apophis. The spacecraft is currently on its way and scheduled to rendezvous with Apophis in 2029 after it makes a close flyby of Earth.

“It’s a rare opportunity to study how Earth’s gravity can alter an asteroid’s surface and interior,” said Principal Investigator Dani DellaGiustina. “That has important implications for planetary defense.”

However, OSIRIS-APEX is one of 19 active NASA missions proposed for termination under the 2026 federal budget. The move could not only halt valuable research but also impact Tucson’s economy.

“This mission is a $200 million project, and $75 million of that comes to the state of Arizona,” DellaGiustina said.

Local supporters are encouraged to contact lawmakers to advocate for the continuation of the mission.