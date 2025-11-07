Multiple agencies will keep things safe during UA's Homecoming Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Homecoming weekend is a time to celebrate the Wildcats while also having fun with friends and family.

With large crowds expected throughout the weekend, multiple agencies will be out to manage traffic and keep things running smoothly. UAPD will be joined by several agencies, including the Tucson Police Department, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and A-Team Security.

Sgt. Andrew Valenzuela is the Public Information Officer for the UAPD and explains that safety is top of mind for all of the officers.

“We're there to control the flow of traffic of cars and pedestrians. It's a delicate balance that we have to achieve, and there's a lot of work that goes into it in the minds of the officers. The officers are out there risking their own safety out in the middle of the road trying to stop cars or stopping cars, but we also do the same with pedestrians,” Valenzuela explains.

Louie Valenzuela works for the U of A Public Safety Emergency Management and says there’s a brand new feature on the SageCats app, ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Click on the game day button and you'll have relevant information on what's happening in the stadium, how the tailgate festivities are happening, and if there's any weather-related emergencies or whether you need to divert your parking plans, all of that will be up to date on the app,” Valenzuela says.