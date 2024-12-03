Lights, camera, action: U of A's public film school ranks #2 in the U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona’s School of Theatre, Film and Television (FTV) is ranked the number two public film school in the United States by The Wrap.

The Wrap is an online and print news organization covering business entertainment and media. This year, the ranking was more data-driven and over 60 colleges and universities were reviewed.

“The ranking not only puts School of Theater, Film and Television on the map, it really puts U of A and Tucson on the map as well and we couldn't be more proud," said Lisanne Skyler, U of A’s School of Theatre, Film and TV professor and director.

Some of the key factors considered for the ranking were retention and graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio and the amount of media classes offered.

Skyler says the school is honored to have their work recognized nationally.

“But it was really exciting to see when the rankings came out that if you were an aspiring filmmaker, your choices your top choices would be Los Angeles, New York, Boston," Skyler said. "You know the places that you expect and Tucson.”

Two senior students in the program, Allie Cincera and Cosmo Brusa Zappellini say they’ve created a portfolio of work from the last two years that contains three films, setting them up for success post-graduation.

'That also gives us an opportunity for festival submissions and being able to connect with different filmmakers and industry professionals, which I think is super important when you're a young filmmaker," said Cincera.

Cincera says she was drawn to the U of A's FTV program because of the collaboration opportunities.

“A big part of the TV program is an emphasis on working with each other, and that's what I really loved about this school. And that's really what drew me here," Cincera said.

Brusa Zappellini tells me the collaboration efforts among students and faculty supported his commitment to the U of A.

“The opportunity to really be collaborative with classmates and to work on that level and being able to trust other classmates and seeing that was very inspiring," said Brusa Zappellini. "And kind of like led me to pursue the BFA program here at U of A.”

Both Cincera and Brusa Zappellini say they’re attending the Sundance Film Festival with the department in January.

“We have such an intimate connection with faculty here," Brusa Zappellini said. "Their advice and their support is invaluable.”

Next year, the school will offer a special mentorship project with U of A alumnus, Craig T. Nelson. Nelson is known for voicing Mr. Incredible and playing "Hayden Fox" in the 1989 sitcom Coach.

“There's going to be a process where students are writing scripts and he will select one of them to star in and come and work with the students," said Skyler. "So, not only are they doing their high-level senior thesis project, they get to do that and learn from working with a premier, one of the finest actors of his generation.”

Looking to the future, the school is opening a new headquarters in Los Angeles next year. Skyler says an official announcement will come out soon.

“I can tell you that we're gonna be partnering with a very high-level organization in Los Angeles to support not only students but also alumni because, again, that theme of community is what's so important for U of A School of Theatre, Film and Television," said Skyler.

Skyler tells me the ranking is a recognition of the work they've been doing steadily, consistently and quietly. Adding that the circle of support from alumni means everything because they often return to mentor and talk with current students in the program.

“Tucson is an amazing community of artists and writers, and it's growing all the time. It's really an incredible culture," Skyler said.