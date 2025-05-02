"La Verdad": New mural at the UA's School of Journalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new mural at the University of Arizona's School of Journalism spotlights the importance of the truth and evolving media. It's called “La Verdad,” or the truth, and stretches across 300 square feet.

Nogales-based artist Pato Aguilar painted the mural.

“It looked like a great opportunity to display my work as an artist, but also my activist side," Aguilar said.

Dr. Josh Anderson, assistant professor at the J School, says the mural is inclusive in many ways.

“Mixing that idea of local nature with new and old media. Seeing neon sign icons on the saguaro cactuses, like you would see if you drove down Miracle Mile here in Tucson," said Dr. Anderson.

The mural was funded by UCATT, which is the University Center for Assessment, Teaching, and Technology. The funds came from an initiative to immerse more art into digital makerspaces on campus.