'It feels like a bad nightmare': Ukrainian U of A student hopes for peace in her home country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Russia-Ukraine War is a conflict that has occupied Alona Kladieva's hometown since 2022.

She moved to Tucson in 2021 to study at the University of Arizona with dreams of some day teaching Ukrainian.

She holds on to the memories of her home — going to the theater and the lakes.

"I would literally go to theater plays almost every single weekend,” she said.

She said watching the war unfold in her home is like a nightmare.

"I feel like I'm watching a weird movie that doesn't end," she said.

Earlier this week, the United States paused all military aid and intelligence to Ukraine, just days after President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tense Oval Office exchange.

“It’s a terrible and rough moment," Kladieva said. "But it reminded people that the war in Ukraine is still going on.”

One Russian studies professor, Colleen Lucey, has lived and worked in Russia for many years.

“Russia has not been able to leave Ukraine alone historically,” she said. “Ukrainian democracy is a threat to Russia. I’m horrified to see the erosion of democracy in Russia.”

Despite the moves from the White House, Lucey says the relationship between Ukraine and the U-S isn't over.

“We need to keep believing in people’s fight for democracy,” she said.

For Kladevia, she hopes for peace.

“My dream is that everybody gets back to their homes and their homes are still a part of Ukraine,” she said.