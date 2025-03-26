Hundreds of Tucson-area middle schoolers learn at STEM 'Game Day' at U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 600 middle schoolers from all over Tucson stepped into the world of STEM, and it wasn't just through lessons in a book. They learned how to “engineer a football game” at none other than Arizona Stadium at the University of Arizona.

STEM is an acronym commonly used for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

It’s the second year this event has been put on by the American Council of Engineering Companies to show young students why STEM is important.

Students traveled through four stations, learning all there is to know about engineering. Stations included hands-on activities about transportation, utilities, and structural engineering, including a career station.

Civil engineer for Dibble Engineering, Mike Olson, organized this event.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“STEM in general can affect their lives and help them to solve problems in their own life, beyond just math, science, and engineering," Olson said.

Olsen says STEM is important because it opens up career paths in an industry that needs support.

“And the best way to get that engineering support is to bring bright young minds into engineering," said Olson.

Richard Dwyer, an 8th grader at Esmond Station K-8 School, says at the transportation section, students were guided by traffic engineers to design a track with Hot Wheels that would allow safe travel.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“I enjoy how hands-on it is, and I enjoy learning from someone who knows what they’re talking about," Dwyer said.

Dwyer tells me this opportunity excites him for his future career.

“I wanna be either an electrical or software engineer when I grow up. So, I wanna do all the lights and stuff," said Dwyer.

Olson says this day was made possible by the dozens of volunteers in the workforce who showed up for the students.

“Science, technology, math, and engineering all work together to really open up a lot of avenues for these kids," Olson said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Olson tells me he wants to instill the idea that having a career in STEM is more accessible than students might think.