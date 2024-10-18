Homecoming weekend is here! What to know before you go

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Homecoming season for the University of Arizona is here with several events throughout the weekend.
To kick off the weekend from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the Bear Down Friday Pep Rally followed by the Bonfire and Royalty Crowning from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the tailgate begins at 8 a.m. The Wildcats face off against Colorado at 1 p.m.
We will have the latest on our evening newscasts.
