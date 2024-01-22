Good sleep after long COVID: New UArizona study aims to help patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- — A team of University of Arizona researchers is busy writing the model for a brand new national study.

Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy is one of the research leads; he said he and his peers want to help people with long COVID get better sleep.

Parthasarathy, who's the director of UA Health Sciences' Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences, showed KGUN9 the new state of the art labs and clinics researchers will use to give neighbors a place to find the best course of treatment.

This was KGUN9's first time stepping into the new Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience Research under the old Banner UMC building by Campbell and Speedway.

From their offices, Parthasarthy said, clinicians are working to give study participants answers that can help them get a better night's rest.

"We are trying to see how we can help improve the insomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness that people with long COVID end up having," Parthasarathy said. They want to find those best methods, he said, "in order to help them and get them back on track."

Parthasarathy said so far, his peers' work on campus has helped other clinics across the country and the National Institutes of Health test key findings in the RECOVER clinical trials.

Doctors in the RECOVER program have looked at restoring people's energy and mental sharpness. Now, Parthasarathy said, the team in Tucson will help partner clinics track the ways traces of the virus can lead to sleeplessness.

"There is an under-detection of this problem," Parthasarathy said. "That leads to a lot of people suffering silently." He said the team has the funding to start writing and designing the study protocol. Parthasarathy hopes to have the study begin in earnest in February.

The research team wants people to call them if they're feeling more fatigued, and also losing mental focus and sleep.

To sign up for the trial, call: (520) 626-5287. You will talk directly to the team that's coordinating the new study.