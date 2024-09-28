Furry friends: U of A dorms received a sweet surprise

TUCOSN, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Sometimes, a furry friend can go a long way. Cookie is a two-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog and a registered therapy dog. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona brought therapy dogs to the Coronado and Arizona-Sonora dorms on Friday.

The Humane Society wanted to bring therapy dogs to campus to relieve any stress those living on campus might be experiencing after the shooting on campus late Sunday night.

Veronica Zimmerman is Cookie's handler, and says she enjoys seeing people light up with joy when they see Cookie. "We're here to provide comfort and support to staff and students, anyone who was affected.," Zimmerman said.

Athena Kehoe Cookie, a therapy dog, waiting outside of a dorm at U of A

Therapy dogs can improve mental health. The National Library of Medicine states they have been proven to decrease loneliness, help children with relationships, provide direct social support, release oxytocin, and more.

U of A students and faculty can meet up with therapy dogs every week through Dog Days with the Dean on Wednesday's.

For more information on helping the Humane Society, head to their website.