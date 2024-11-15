Friday Night Lights at the U of A and a national award presentation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is hosting a busier Friday night than usual. Fans, students, and alumni will come together for football, basketball, award ceremonies and other events.

Here's a preview of tonight's events:

Arizona Football vs. Houston

The Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the Houston Cougars in a highly anticipated football matchup. Ticket prices have dropped significantly for this game, with ticket deals as low as $2 on aftermarket sites.

Basketball @ Wisconsin: Watch on Jumbotron

Before the football action begins, the Wildcats basketball team faces off against Wisconsin. Fans will be able to watch the game live on the jumbotron at the stadium.

Pride of Arizona Receives the Sudler Award

The University of Arizona band, the Pride of Arizona, received a prestigious national award, the Sudler Award. An awards presentation will take place at halftime.

A statement from the band:

Here is a schedule of events:

2:00 p.m. - Tailgating Lots Open

5:15 p.m. - Flyover on the Mall

5:30 p.m. - Wildcat Walk

6:30 p.m. - Public gates open

7:00 p.m. - UofA @ Wisconsin starts

7:55 p.m. - Pride of Arizona

8:15 p.m. - Kickoff

KGUN 9's coverage will showcase the University of Arizona's importance to Tucson.

