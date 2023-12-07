National recognition for Pride of Arizona

In the video player: The Pride of Arizona is 'Absolutely Arizona'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Before they were the "Pride of Arizona" they were "The Best Band in the West." Now they're being honored with a prestigious national award from the John Philip Sousa Foundation.

The University of Arizona marching band announced Thursday they are being awarded the bi-annual Sudler Trophy from the Sousa Foundation, an honor given to one collegiate band that "has demonstrated the highest of musical standards and innovative marching routines and ideas, and which has made important contributions to the advancement of the performance standards of college marching bands over a number of years."

The trophy was first awarded in 1982 to the University of Michigan's band, according to the Sousa Foundation website.

The Pride of Arizona has a history in Tucson spanning more than 120 years.

Ahead of the university's move to the Big 12 Conference in the fall of 2024, the Pride of Arizona is fundraising for new uniforms.