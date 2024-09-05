Filling a need: UofA's College of Health Sciences working to launch new physical therapy program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's College of Health Sciences is working to launch a new physical therapy program to address the physical therapist shortage in the state.

The program is supported by local physical therapy clinics across Tucson, who say they feel the effects of the shortage. Clinics across Tucson have at least one opening for a physical therapist, but the issue is keeping them long-term.

Dr. Chris Childers, founding director of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the UA's College of Health Sciences says it will be a three-year, fully in-person program.

"Because we feel it's a very hands-on profession and as a result, we need to make it a very hands-on training program," Dr. Childers said.

Dr. Childers adds how it's difficult to attract aspiring physical therapists to Tucson without an advanced program. This new program would put students at clinics, allowing them to build relationships in a work-like setting and hopefully motivating them to plant their roots in Tucson.

"If we can send them students who are already here in Tucson, potentially are lifelong Tucsonans," Dr. Childers said. "Then hopefully there's a much better chance that they'll want to stay in the area."

Michael Chiesi, clinic manager at Athletico Physical Therapy, says his regional director is trying to fill the need at all six clinics.

"He had told us that he could put a new therapist into every one of our Athletico clinics in Tucson and we'd still be under-staffed for them," said Chiesi.

Only 50 people will be accepted into the cohort, making it competitive for the current 300 applicants.

"Making sure the students are really empathetic, that they're really good people. People-people," said Dr. Childers. "And that they can really develop that therapeutic relationship in order to help the patient achieve their goals."

The program is in the accreditation process and is expected to start by Fall 2025, applications remain open.