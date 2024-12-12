Fighting the 'holiday blues': University of Arizona provides 24/7 mental health resources for students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's common to feel the "holiday blues" as the season approaches. For many students at the University of Arizona, the combination of finals and the holidays can amplify stress, anxiety, and sadness.

U of A student Danielle Valle, who attended one of the university’s last wellness events before winter break, has observed the stress firsthand.

"I do know that myself included a lot of people tend to feel more stressed," Valle said. "And, I would say, a bit more sad or depressed during these times, especially when you don't have anybody to spend these holidays with."

Research from the National Alliance on Mental Illness shows that 64% of people living with mental illness report their symptoms worsen around the holidays. Therapist Liz Dumitru from COPE Community Services described the impact of the holidays on people's mental health.

"It’s more intense feelings of anxiety, depression, worry, grief, not good enough, perfectionism," Dumitru said.

Dumitru added that the pressures of holiday gatherings, travel, and family dynamics can exacerbate these feelings.

"You're spending time with different people in your life who the rest of your year maybe you wouldn't spend as much time with," Dumitru said. "And that adds more pressure. Maybe your anxiety around traveling gets worse because you have to travel more than normal."

Dumitru recommends taking proactive steps to manage stress, such as creating a coping plan, prioritizing self-care — like getting enough sleep and eating well —and limiting alcohol or substance use during the holidays.

Most importantly, she urges individuals not to place unrealistic expectations on a "perfect" holiday.

"It’s OK to have the Christmas that you're going to have," Dumitru said. "You're doing the best you have today, and that’s great."

Dumitru also suggested practicing "opposite action" when feeling intense emotions like anger or frustration.

"When you're in that moment of high intensity, opposite action is doing the opposite of what you want to do in the moment until you're in a place to feel a little bit more calm," Dumitru said.

She also recommended taking a long exhale to help regulate the nervous system, which controls depression, anxiety, and panic, and grounding exercises to stay present.

"Just feel what your feet feel like on the floor, and if it’s helpful, you can like push your feet into the floor to really feel the sensations," Dumitru said.

For young adults, the holiday season can be particularly challenging, as this age group has the highest prevalence of mental health disorders.

According to Leslie Ralph, a psychologist at U of A’s Counseling and Psych Services (CAPS), this is a time when young adults are experiencing exploration and adjustment in deciding their identity.

"This is about the age when many mental health disorders might emerge for the first time," Ralph said.

To support students through these difficult times, U of A's CAPS offers resources like 24/7 phone support and access to Togetherall, a 24/7 online mental health support platform.

Ralph encourages students to reach out for help, whether through a trusted friend or a professional, like a CAPS counselor, who can provide coping skills and other resources.

For students like Valle, she said the available support is a source of comfort.

"It’s a sense of comfort, for me at least, to know that I’m not alone, like during times of stress," Valle said.