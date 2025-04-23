Faculty urges UA President to fight back against cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Push back on Federal efforts to control university teaching and fight threats to cut grants that Universities depend on.

That’s the message a long list of prominent U of A faculty members put in a letter to University President Suresh Garimella. U of A depends on hundreds of millions in Federal grants.

The letter urged Garimella to combat what it calls unlawful conditions placed on Federal support, protect students and international scholars who fear they will be deported, and engage the public in supporting the value of research universities to the health of Arizona and the U.S.

A spokesperson for President Garimella says Garimella has received the letter, respects the faculty members, and shares their commitment to students and the University’s values.