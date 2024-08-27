Exhibiting change: LGBTQ+ art program celebrates a decade of displays at U of A Art Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Museum of Art marks the 10th anniversary of its groundbreaking LGBTQ+-centered art exhibit, Mapping Q.

Launched in 2014 by Chelsea Farrar, now the Curator of Community Engagement at the museum, the program began as a workshop series for LGBTQ+ youth, ages 13-24.

It has since grown into a significant cultural fixture in the Tucson community.

Mapping Q was originally conceived as a response to the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in traditional art spaces.

Farrar, reflecting on the program’s origins, recalled the original "mapping" element of the program, where students would wander art galleries trying to find LGBTQ+ representation.

"It started from a research question when I was a graduate student here at the U of A. What was it like to walk through an art museum and have an identity that maybe wasn’t represented in the museum, in the art, on the labels?" she said.

The exhibit, Still Queer After All These Years, showcases 35 artworks by 19 artists, telling the stories of LGBTQ+ youth over the past decade.

The art works address not only personal struggles but broader societal issues, including solidarity with other marginalized communities.

“The arts provide a space where they are creating community but also using creativity to be able to see themselves and envision a future that they get to write,” Farrar said.

Farrar emphasized the profound impact of the program, noting that some early participants have returned to serve as mentors. "Having youth that are now coming back ten years later… that’s what it was all about—making sure that these youth were still here."

The exhibit will be on display until January 4, 2025, and will be followed by additional programming throughout the year, ensuring the continuation of this vital community resource.