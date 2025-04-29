Documentary highlights resilience of amputee athletes at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new documentary is shining a light on strength and perseverance within the amputee community, both at the University of Arizona and across the country.

The Power of Sports for Amputees follows three athletes, Carson, Beatrice, and James, who share their journeys of overcoming limb loss through sports. Director and producer Marci Krown said the film aims to break barriers and challenge perceptions about athletes with disabilities.

“Sports has a way to bring people together. It brings the community together,” Krown said.

Krown began working on the project three years ago, combining her passion for sports with a desire to amplify stories of athletes with disabilities. The film also features Pete Hughes, director of adaptive athletics at the University of Arizona, highlighting the limited but growing opportunities for adaptive athletes at colleges nationwide.

“About 15 colleges in the United States have competitive sports teams,” Krown said. “It’s important to show that.”

Richard Sandoval, a board member of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports who lost his leg in a 2017 car crash, emphasized the importance of the documentary for the amputee community.

“We need the exposure that she’s offering to get people out of their comfort zone to come out and participate in athletics,” Sandoval said.

The Power of Sports for Amputees will premiere at the University of Arizona on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The screening is open to the public, but an RSVP is recommended on their website.