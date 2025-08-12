Arizona Saves campaign offers free tools to help people reach financial goals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Saves is a statewide campaign focused on helping people build better financial habits and stick to their savings goals, no matter how big or small.

Most of the tools and resources are completely free. The bilingual program offers online workshops, goal-setting pledges, and email reminders, all designed to make saving more accessible and less overwhelming.

Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling agency, has been a key partner in providing financial literacy resources through the University of Arizona for over two decades.

Liz Gutierrez, a volunteer program coordinator with Take Charge America, says the program doesn’t require people to share private banking information. Instead, it’s centered around goals.

Athena Kehoe Prioritizing wants compared to needs

"Sometimes we just want to get through the day, you know,” Gutierrez explains, “We're just trying to like, what is the thing that I have to pay next? And when you think like that, sometimes you lose sight of what is the long-term goal and what does it take to get there.”

According to a 2025 WalletHub survey, only about half of respondents said they manage their money well, something the Arizona Saves campaign is hoping to improve through education and access.

“You will get reminder emails,” Gutierrez says, “Because you're not providing all of your specific banking information for yourself, it’s not a tracker. It’s just saying hey, you said you wanted to accomplish this, these are some resources that you can have.”

Gutierrez emphasized that the campaign is designed to fill a gap in financial education, especially for people who may not have access to financial professionals.

“Sometimes people honestly just file their taxes once a year and that’s when they speak to a financial professional. But this resource does provide you general reminders all the time," she explains.

Arizona Saves is also reaching families through early childhood financial literacy programs. This year, they launched a new course designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and they hope to offer lessons in libraries and preschools.

“If I see a nickel, do I know that’s five?” Gutierrez explains, “And then making decisions, how do I share and how do I save? If I want something, do I need it? Do I want it? How do I feel about it? How do I get there? So, just having that concept as a child is important.”

The first in-person early childhood financial literacy session will be held on September 9.