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Arizona freshman Brayden Burries selected No. 10 by Milwaukee in 2026 NBA Draft

Brayden Burries
Associated Press
Brayden Burries
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona star freshman guard Brayden Burries has been selected 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2026 NBA draft.

Burries led the Wildcats in scoring at 16.1 points per game and was instrumental in leading the Wildcats in their 2026 Final Four run in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

He declared for the draft in April and was projected to be a first-round pick.

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