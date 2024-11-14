A day of firsts: UA president makes initial public comments at inaugural State of the Region breakfast

TUCSON, Ariz. — At the Tucson Metro Chamber's first annual State of the Region breakfast, Southern Arizona leaders gathered to discuss strategies for sustainable economic and workforce development... and to hear the first public comments from new University of Arizona President, Suresh Garimella.

The event, hosted by the Tucson Metro Chamber, featured speeches and panel discussions on cooperation between local government, educational institutions and businesses.

Ted Maxwell, president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in addressing workforce and economic challenges.

“Regionalism is incredibly important to Pima County,” Maxwell said, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts between the city of Tucson, surrounding municipalities, and unincorporated areas to drive growth. “Our ability to come together to address both workforce, the economy, business, and quality of life in the region” is essential, he added.

President Garimella, who assumed his role last month, underscored the university’s role in supporting local economic growth through education.

“I really do believe in the mission of the land-grant university,” Garimella said. “To me, what it means is it democratizes education, makes it more accessible.”

He also expressed optimism about his plans for the university’s future, mentioning a desire to address longstanding issues. “I don’t believe in kicking the can down the road,” he said.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva shared her thoughts on the event, commending Garimella’s emphasis on collaboration.

“I think he was focusing a lot on not doing things in a silo,” Grijalva noted, stressing the importance of incorporating all community stakeholders.

Grijalva also highlighted the need to retain local graduates, explaining that keeping talent within the region requires investment in education and career opportunities.

Maxwell echoed this sentiment, calling the university a “driver” for Tucson’s workforce and economy.

He pointed out that many graduates leave the area for job opportunities elsewhere, which he believes could change with a stronger local job market.

“Tucson shouldn’t be a place people talk about nicely and then go find work elsewhere,” he said.

The event also marked the announcement of a new partnership between the Chamber and Sun Corridor Inc., aimed at promoting job creation and economic resilience across the region.