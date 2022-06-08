University of Arizona moves up six spots in the 2023 QS World University Rankings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2023 global university ranking is out, and it places the University of Arizona in the top 19% of institutions that earned a ranking by QS World University Rankings.

This is the first time since 2004, when Quacquarelli Symonds began its ranking system, that UArizona landed in the top 20%.

The university moved up six spots from last year's QS list. The university is ranked 53 in the United States and is tied for 262 among globally ranked institutions. Among public universities in the country, UArizona places 25.

Six indicators are used in the QS rankings: Academic reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, employer reputation, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

"Research and scholarship take place on a global scale at our university, and we take great pride in our international research network and our ability to connect with students throughout the world," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.

Quacquarelli Symonds is a global higher education analysis company based in the United Kingdom.