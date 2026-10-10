University of Arizona lifts suspension of activities for 16 fraternities after alleged misconduct

TUCSON, AZ — The University of Arizona lifted their suspension of activities for 16 fraternities while five continue to be suspended following allegations of misconduct, according to a statement from the University of Arizona.

On Oct. 5, a letter from the Dean of Students Office informed the organizations of their suspensions. The letter details several alleged violations, including one instance in which "new members were forced to consume large quantities of alcohol and live goldfish."

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University of Arizona fraternities activities suspended due to alleged misconduct

The alleged violations include hazing, the assault of a University of Arizona student, and creating unsafe environments for students.

On Friday, the University of Arizona sent this statement to KGUN9, stating that after the mandatory meetings with chapter advisors had taken place, the suspension for the 16 fraternities were lifted.

On Oct. 5, the Dean of Students Office notified the fraternity and sorority community of an interim action to suspend activities for all Interfraternity Council chapters at the university.



All chapter advisors were required to meet with the Dean of Students this week. Now that the mandatory meetings have taken place, the interim activities suspension was lifted for 16 chapters. Five chapters remain on interim activities suspension and are under active investigation by the Dean of Students, in partnership with UAPD. More information is available at the Chapter Conduct and Judicial Status website [greek.arizona.edu].



The University of Arizona will not tolerate further violations that puts students in harm's way. Mandatory advisor meetings will continue for all IFC chapters, and advisors must attend each meeting. If an advisor fails to attend, the chapter will be removed from good standing with Fraternity & Sorority Programs.

As of now, Delta Chi, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Tau Gamma, Zeta Beta Tau and Zeta Psi are currently under investigation, according to the University of Arizona.