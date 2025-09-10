University of Arizona laying of 43 after federal funding for SNAP-Ed eliminated

The University of Arizona has confirmed to KGUN 9 that it is laying off 43 employees connected with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education, or SNAP-Ed, after federal funding was cut.

SNAP-Ed is a federally funded grant program "that supports individuals and families in stretching their SNAP dollars, preparing healthy meals and adopting active lifestyles," according to a news release sent out by the UA last week.

According to the news release, the program was delivered through AZ Health Zone, a collaboration between the Arizona Department of Health Services, the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, and county health departments and organizations throughout the state.

The program is set to end on Sept. 30, and is currently winding down across 12 Arizona counties.