University of Arizona graduate pursuing his dreams in medicine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Allen Doan was born in Vietnam, which has played a role in a major life decision. He says, "being an immigrant myself language barrier was a huge difficult component to cross.”

Adding, “healthcare was something that we didn’t have easy access to in Vietnam so coming to America it was very different for us to have this relationship with a physician and that’s what sparked my interest.”

It helped him begin his career in medicine. "Being in a household of female dominated fearless leaders, I grew up in a house of 11 women when I first came to the United States," says Doan.

Those 11 women helped him figure out what he wanted to specialize in.

Doan says “it's funny because they always say you get to chose your specialty but I like to believe I chose OBGYN, but also OBGYN chose me.”

Come Friday, Doan will find out where he matched. But he's also reflecting on his entire journey.

"I've been a Wildcat all my life," Doan says. "From the moment I stepped foot on campus I felt like there was this electric energy, people were very supportive and friendly.”

Which is why the University of Arizona will always have a special place in his heart. Doan says, “I was celebrating my friends wedding over the weekend and in the middle of us dancing, the DJ stopped and said U of A just won, and we played the bear down song, so bear down!”

