University of Arizona graduate shows her passion for the team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nancy Harris attended the University of Arizona. She graduated in 1975. If you walk into Harris’ home in San Diego, you’d think you’re on the UArizona campus. Harris says, “Wildcat’s fans only in this house come on in.”

She grew up in Pennsylvania and when she was a junior in high school, her parents decided to move to San Diego. “They told me I had to pick a school close to San Diego, but not in San Diego,” says Harris. That’s how she ended up at the University of Arizona.

Harris says, “I saw the campus even though it was very hot, I fell in love with U of A and said “I want to go here.”

So she did. Now she makes an annual trip out to Southern Arizona.

“When I go back to the UArizona, I always try to get something for my collect,” says Harris.

A collection that includes banners, mugs, stickers, jewelry and more.

Nancy attended both the games that were played in San Diego and hopes the cats make it all the way to the final four.

