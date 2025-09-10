University of Arizona film/television students sweep at regional awards ceremony

Students with The School of Theatre, Film & Television at the University of Arizona ran the table at the 2025 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Student Production Awards over the weekend.
The students won in every category in which they were nominated, including:
Best Writer – Nostalgiathon ’99
Cailan Compierchio, Sophia Harrigan
Best Director – Parallel Lines
Neylani Castro
Best Editor – Universe Academy
Daniel Cadena, Andy Mourelatos
Best Audio/Sound – The World We Live In
Xander Maniece, Brady McDowell
Best Photographer – The Grit of It All
Alek Mendez
Best Fiction Short Form – Play Pretend
Jordan Fouts
“This is a clear reflection of the bold storytelling, technical skill, and collaborative spirit our students bring to every project,” TFTV Director Dr. Frances Gateward said in a news release. “We’re so proud of their accomplishments.”
The annual event was presented by the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The NATAS Student Production Awards are meant to recognize outstanding student achievement in production, the news release said. It includes submissions from college students across Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and southeastern California.