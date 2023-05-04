University of Arizona Arthritis Center virtual symposium to be held on Saturday, May 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2023 University of Arizona Arthritis Center virtual symposium will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The annual affair always takes place in May, which marks National Arthritis Awareness Month. The conference features the Eva M. Holtby Endowed Keynote Presentation, in addition to other sessions tailored to those living with arthritis or other related conditions.

Melanie Hingle — an associate professor of nutritional sciences and wellness at the University's College of Medicine — will deliver the keynote address, "Culinary Medicine: Harnessing the Power of Food as Medicine."

The schedule for this virtual event is as follows:

9:00 am. - Welcome and introduction

9:05 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. - T'ai Chi: Meditation in Motion

9:40 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - The Healthy Weight Philosophy

10:50 a.m. to noon - Hingle will present the Eva M. Holtby Endowed Keynote Presentation, Culinary Medicine: Harnessing the Power of Food as Medicine

Noon to 12:30 p.m. - Connie Bell, an associate professor within the UArizona School of Nutritional Sciences, will give a "Culinary Demonstration."

For more information on the event, visit this link.