University of Arizona announces tuition freeze for fall 2027

The University of Arizona announced Monday that it will freeze its tuition rates and fees for both undergraduate and graduate students for the fall of 2027.

The university said the announcement marks the fourth year that tuition has been frozen for resident undergraduate students.

Tuition rates and fees will also not increase for nonresident undergraduates and all graduate students.

"The trust students and families place in us deserves our very best effort in return," said President Suresh Garimella.

"For the fourth consecutive year, we have held the line on resident undergraduate tuition and fees, and now we are extending that commitment to nonresident undergraduates and all graduate students, because a world-class education must be within reach for every Wildcat."

Click here to see the university's tuition chart.