University of Arizona announces new general counsel

Clifton Iler will serve as the new general counsel at the University of Arizona, according to a news release issued by campus communications this week.

Iler will lead a team of in-house attorneys at the Office of the General Counsel, providing legal advice to UA President Suresh Garimella and other senior leaders, the news release said.

Iler is currently the university counsel and senior assistant attorney general at the University of Virginia. His legal background includes higher education governance, research and compliance, health care law, employment and faculty matters, and First Amendment and constitutional issues.

Iler also spent time at the University of Kentucky, where he served as deputy general counsel for faculty, students and research, and associate general counsel for health care.

Iler succeeds Laura Todd Johnson, who retired after 23 years of service at the university.

