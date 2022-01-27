University High seniors hold debate, mock election

TUCSON, Ariz. — AP Government seniors at University High School in Tucson held their mock debate today.

Each year, the classes create their own political parties, complete with platforms, posters, and slogans.

Then, the parties debate on real-life topics in front of other students.

FULL VIDEO: 2022 UHS senior debate

AP Government teacher Jacob Ollanic said this project gives his students a chance to think about what is possible in politics.

"A lot of our students come up with ideas that don't neatly fit into the two parties that we currently have right now," Ollanic said. "And it kind of highlights the fact that yeah, there's a lot of diversity of ideas out there that aren't really being represented. And maybe there are other structures that can get some of these solutions to pass."

Juniors will vote on the winner of this election January 31st.

----

