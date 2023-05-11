United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona hosted its 19th annual Circle of Excellence Awards ceremony.

The annual celebration recognizes "community champions" who work to make the region a better place to live for all.

Here's a look at some of the winners making a difference throughout southern Arizona:

Building a Better Community Award: Caterpillar, Inc.

LIVE UNITED Award: Pima Council on Aging

Cornerstone Award: UA Cares Ambassadors, University of Arizona

Partnership Award: Tucson Electric Power

All American Award: Mary Rowley, CEO/Managing Partner, NuPoint Marketing & Market Research

"We are so pleased to be able to honor not only our award recipients but those nominated as well, knowing that all gave something to make the lives of those we serve more equitable, more prosperous, and more fulfilling. And for that, we thank them all,” Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona said in a statement.