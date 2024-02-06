United Way now offering free tax assistance in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is now offering free tax assistance for filers who qualify.

It is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides tax filing services from IRS-certified individuals. To get free assistance through the VITA program, you must be an individual or family earning up to $79,000 dollars annually.

There are three different ways filers can get help through the VITA program:



GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa – taxpayers can connect with VITA volunteers online



In-Person Assistance – in-person assistance is available at most sites though some require an appointment. Make an appointment at www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA [unitedwaytucson.org]



DIY Self-Prep Software – online services for those who feel confident in filing on their own. Visit www.UnitedWayTucson.org/FreeFile [unitedwaytucson.org]

Last year, VITA volunteers helped complete nearly 14 thousand tax returns throughout Arizona, resulting in $16.5 million dollars in refunds.