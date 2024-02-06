Watch Now
United Way now offering free tax assistance in Southern Arizona

The deadline to file is Monday, April 15.
Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Posted at 5:35 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 08:15:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is now offering free tax assistance for filers who qualify.

It is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides tax filing services from IRS-certified individuals. To get free assistance through the VITA program, you must be an individual or family earning up to $79,000 dollars annually.

There are three different ways filers can get help through the VITA program:

Last year, VITA volunteers helped complete nearly 14 thousand tax returns throughout Arizona, resulting in $16.5 million dollars in refunds.

