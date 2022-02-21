Watch
Union Pacific train derails near Coolidge

Authorities reporting no injuries involved
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 17:20:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A train derailed near the City of Coolidge, Arizona around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Union Pacific, about 20 Union Pacific train cars derailed near the intersection of East Storey and North Christensen roads.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies say the incident is currently under investigation.

Hazardous Materials Management (HAZMAT) crews are on site.

A tank car carrying cyclohexanone released material to the ground and has been secured.

Clean-up efforts have been begun.

