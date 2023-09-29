Unemployment rates uptick: How Tucson is helping this issue

TUCSON, Ariz — A new report shows unemployment is on the rise in Tucson and the greater area.

Despite new jobs being added in Tucson, an August study reported a rise in unemployment.

After 187,000 jobs were added in the U.S., a study released in August says unemployment raised to 3.8%.

But that's not stopping businesses and the unemployed in Tucson from getting out there at job fairs like the one hosted by Jobertising Thursday in midtown.

Tucsonan Juliet Sumba says she finds these job fairs extremely helpful.

“I think it gives an opportunity to maybe a little better present yourself because you’re directly in front of the people that are hiring," Sumba said.

Job fairs like the one Thursday are usually free to attend and are open to the public.

The next job fair Jobertising will be hosting is Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park.

You can find more information on their website at jobertising.com.