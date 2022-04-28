Watch
Undocumented immigrant escapes Border Patrol custody

Tucson Police and FBI now involved
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 13:37:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol is looking an undocumented immigrant who escaped its custody.

Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist John B. Mennell confirmed the escape.

He reveals Border Patrol had checked an undocumented immigrant into the Banner University Medical Center.

While receiving care, the person escaped.

Mennell says Nogales and Tucson agents searched the area, but could not find the escapee.

He adds the Border Patrol's Office of Professional Responsibility, FBI and Tucson Police are now involved.

