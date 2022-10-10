'Unclaimed veterans' given final resting place in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nineteen previously unclaimed veterans were were honored in their final resting place, the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, in a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 8

Missing in America Project (MIAP) Southern Arizona is the local chapter of a nationwide organization whose purpose is to "locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations," according to the group's mission statement.

"It's emotional for all of us because for a lot of veterans who have been out there by themselves and think that nobody cares, this is a unifying thing to participate in and realize you're not alone," said Shaun Pfund, assistant state coordinator for Arizona Missing In American Project.

"We won't let you be alone."

MIAP aims to recognize the service and lives of veterans who have either no family to claim them, or no means for burial services.

In many cases, the veterans the group helps to identify and bury were dealing with homelessness.

It's a process MIAP calls "lengthy," and "requires many man hours to ensure that we have done our utmost to discover every forgotten veteran and procure each a dignified resting place."

But in addition to being a laborious process, MIAP also calls the work "This is also a labor of love, a task of redemption for a debt of service that can never be repaid."

So far in 2022 the group has honored at least 40 veterans locally.

Nationally, MIAP has helped identify more than 6,000 unclaimed cremated veterans' remains, and has helped lay to rest 5,525 veterans since it was launched in 2007, according to its website.

Visit the MIAP online for more information, or to find out how to get involved with the Southern Arizona chapter.

Funeral service providers can contact Pfund, who serves as the chapter's law enforcement liaison, at spfund_05@gmail.com or (520) 940-0274 to partner with MIAP to identify any cremated remains.