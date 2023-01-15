Umbrella Lady's memorial brings together community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you were to go down Oracle and Rudasill Roads in Tucson, chances are you would see a women with a long skirt, a red wagon and a brightly colored umbrella.

Tucson knows her as the “Umbrella Lady” but her actual name is Lydia Reis.

Unfortunately Reis died last week due to a hit and run on the corner of W. Ina Rd. And Giaconda Way.

On Saturday community members gathered at a memorial people made for her located at Oracle and Rudasill Roads, where she spent much of her time. It's filled with flowers, religious icons, and of course umbrellas

“She was very childlike, very innocent-like, had a really gentle soul,” Stephen Fredericks said about Reis.

He would often go up to her and ask her whether she needed anything, getting her a hotel room at times, and bringing her her favorite drink, a caramel Frappuccino.

“Lydia was special. Everybody loved her and I was glad to see that I wasn’t the only one coming up to her,” Fredericks said.

He was also worried about her safety and would often give her flashlights.

“I always dreaded something like this happening and so I brought her flashlights on a couple of occasions so she could be seen,” he said.

However, for Fredericks, it was the connection he had with Reis that he will remember the most.

“I asked her, Lydia, are you an angel? And then I asked her what’s your secret and she kind of smiled at me,” Fredericks said.

He said he would keep her memory alive by remembering her kindness and their times together.

“Words are just words, but words are words when they’re put into action,” Fredericks said.

Lanny Lewis also helped out Reis from time to time by giving her money.

“I asked her if it was ok to giver her money. I said, I don’t want to insult you but is it ok? She said absolutely, so I gave her money then I gave her gift certificates,” Lewis said.

Margaret Higgins would see her when she drove by but never met her. She decided to attend the memorial on Saturday because she said she was lovely to see and had a good spirit.

“She would be smiling and I think she would be over-awed that this number of people were wanting to honor her. I think she would be blown away by it,” she said.

Community members are getting together on Sunday to plan other events for her in her honor. They’re also hoping to gather enough money to build a permanent memorial or even a statue of her.

