Ukrainian in Tucson: “I could not accept for a long time that I'm not there.”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is an international city. That means for some of your neighbors the troubles of the world can hit home here. There is a University of Arizona student who feels the weight of the war in Ukraine half a world away.

Tucson is a long, long way from Ukraine but there are Ukrainians here who turn worried eyes to the war zone with fears for family and friends there.

“I think I could not accept for a long time that I'm not there.”

Alona Kladieva cannot go home.

The Russian invasion wrecked much of her home town of Severodonetsk.

She and her Grandmother came to Tucson about six months before the Russians invaded.

Alona won a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship that allows her to study for a graduate degree from University of Arizona —where she worries about her studies–and her family in a war zone.

“At least they're not worried about me. At least they're not worried about my grandma, at least they're, you know, they have a lot of things going on. So at least they are happy that we are here.”

Her family escaped the occupied city. Alona tries to reach them everyday to confirm they are healthy and safe but regular blackouts often get in the way.

“If they know that it's gonna be a blackout again, she just lets me know she just says, ‘Okay, it's gonna be a blackout. I'm gonna be back like in 12 hours or 24 hours, or like I don't know when.’”

Alona uses a wheelchair and knows it would be especially hard to move through a city of broken streets and damaged buildings.

She knows not all Americans agree about channeling aid to Ukraine. Then she remembers being a Ukrainian, with her country at war, attending a Fourth of July concert here. It made her think about how Americans fought and died for independence—and how that gives our country a special perspective.

“It was really important for me to be there to hear the values that they are promoting about freedom and democracy.”

Alona says she’s been pleased with the warm welcome here, while she continues her studies, but keeps a worried watch on Ukraine.

