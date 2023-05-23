Uber allowing Tucson teens 13-17 years old to ride alone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson parents now have the option to let their teens ride inside an Uber, alone. The app announced the new feature late last week but on Monday, May 22, 22 cities launched the teen account with Tucson and Phoenix being on the list.

The new feature allowing kids age 13 to 17 to ride alone. Once parents or caregivers order a ride for their teen, they have to give the driver a specific pin number. During the ride, parents can contact the driver or Uber’s support team at any time. Drivers are also given the option as to whether or not they want to accept the underage rider.

Margaret Evangelesta is a mom in Sierra Vista with 8 kids, grand kids and even hosts many exchange students. When asked about the new ride share feature for teens, she says safety should be the number one priority.

“We give access to our children in so many ways that’s not safe. So we should be able to control strangers access to our kids as much as possible in a protective way," said Evangelesta. But, she understands every teen’s maturity level to ride alone may look different.

“I have 8 children, again. If you were to ask me at age 16 would you let them. It would be different for all 8 of them," she said.

Teens who want to sign up for an Uber account will need to go through mandatory safety training through the app.

For Tucson mom Katie, she has two young boys and says this is not something she ever imagined she would have to think about as a mom.

“We’re just trying to adapt to our upcoming technology… it’s a lot," said Katie Yaeli, Tucson Mom.

Both local moms explain they understand how the new Uber feature can be an advantage for working parents to take their teen to sports or other after school activities…. But say that 13 years old, is just too young.

“I think 16 and up might be more of a range that I am comfortable with," said Yaeli.

The Uber drivers are not asked to go through any additional screening beyond the criminal history and background checks that are already required to drive with the app. Uber says only highly rated drivers will be eligible to accept underage passengers under the new feature.

“As they say me and mine… no way… no way…. I will drive them," said Evangelesta.