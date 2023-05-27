UArizona's Project Adelante receives $3M to support Hispanic students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's Project ADELANTE has received $3 million to fund the new project. It provides classes and internship opportunities that fit into the cultural context of Hispanic and Latinx students.

The project includes: an internship and career-readiness program to connect undergraduates with community businesses and nonprofits, professional development fellowships for UArizona faculty and staff, and a first year writing program curriculum based on the Latin American tradition "testimonio" tradition of personal narratives.

Overall, the goal is to strengthen retention, degree completion, career-readiness and post-graduation success for Hispanic first generation and low-income students.

The grant for the project will support five years of work and is estimated to benefit up to 1,800 students with the activities offered. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education's Developing Serving Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.

UArizona has been a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2018. The institution had to meet requirements of having at least 25% of full-time students enrolled in undergraduate programs that are Hispanic. In the fall semester of 2021, 27% of enrolled students were Hispanic or Latinx. Of those students, 40% were first-generation students and 78% were Arizona residents.